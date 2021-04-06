B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.07 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.