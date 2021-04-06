B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:MCS opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Research analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,161 shares of company stock worth $2,563,584. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

