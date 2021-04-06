B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$10.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

BTO opened at C$5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

