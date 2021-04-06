BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 3,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

