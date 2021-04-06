Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 243.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank First by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth $205,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $566.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

