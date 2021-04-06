Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 3,638 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,360 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

