Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,767,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 207,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,703 shares of company stock valued at $84,436,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.