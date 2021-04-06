Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

SNSR stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

