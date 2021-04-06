Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $645.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

