Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.