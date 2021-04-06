Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,249 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,699,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $323.54 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.77 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

