Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. 1,093,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,052,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

