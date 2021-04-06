Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$113.62 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$61.05 and a 52-week high of C$113.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.14. The stock has a market cap of C$73.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.850001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

