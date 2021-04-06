Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,938 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Grid Dynamics worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

