Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,872 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

