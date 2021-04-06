Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $307.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVGI. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

