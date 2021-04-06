Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.