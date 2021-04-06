Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,670 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 36.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RLGT stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.