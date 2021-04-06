Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,566 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 114.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $130,020.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $42,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,006 shares of company stock valued at $746,903. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

