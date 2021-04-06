Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,072 shares of company stock valued at $156,802. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.