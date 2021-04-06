Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 54.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 48,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

