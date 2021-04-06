Barclays PLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

