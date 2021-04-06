Barclays PLC Purchases 7,082 Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

ENOB opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

