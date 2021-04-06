Barclays PLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.