Barclays Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $19.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.