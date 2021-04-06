Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Sells $59,500.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Connolly Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00.

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 306,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $430.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

