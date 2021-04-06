Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $164.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

