Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,250. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

