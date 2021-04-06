Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The stock has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

