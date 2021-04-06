Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,964 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,296. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

