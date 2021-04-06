Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,459 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $225.47. 823,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,584,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

