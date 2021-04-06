Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.40.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $1.05 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

