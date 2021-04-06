Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,801.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $2,801.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00004481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 626.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001474 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004999 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

