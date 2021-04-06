Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 100,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,568,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

