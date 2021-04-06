Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

