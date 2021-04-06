Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS PMOIF remained flat at $$0.30 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

