BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 3,414 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $124,713.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,818.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLFS opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

