Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,148,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,806,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

