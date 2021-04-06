Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,251.90

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,251.90 ($55.55) and traded as low as GBX 4,064.40 ($53.10). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,100 ($53.57), with a volume of 4,201 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £213.57 million and a PE ratio of 31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,200.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 43 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

