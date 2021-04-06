Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDT. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$478.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.77.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

