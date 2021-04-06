Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,731.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,200,478 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

