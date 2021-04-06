BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $762.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

