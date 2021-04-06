BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNA opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

