BlackRock Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

