BlackRock Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of KRBP opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29.

Kiromic BioPharma Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

