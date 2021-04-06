BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 317.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $784.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.40 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $723.10 and a 200-day moving average of $686.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

