BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,295 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSDT shares. Noble Financial began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.