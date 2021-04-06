BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 33,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

