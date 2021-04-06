BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BLW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,027. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

