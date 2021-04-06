BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MUA opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

